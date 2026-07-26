Hundreds stage hunger strike against STP project at Coimbatore's Chinnavedampatti Lake

COIMBATORE: More than 300 people, including farmers, local residents, environmental activists, industrialists, educators, students and children, staged a one-day hunger strike at Chinnavedampatti on Saturday, intensifying opposition to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) proposal to establish a sewage treatment plant (STP) on the bund of Chinnavedampatti lake as part of the underground drainage (UGD) project.

The protest comes after months of demonstrations against the project, with residents alleging that the civic body has continued the construction despite repeated objections from the local community. The proposed STP is being executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board on behalf of the CCMC to cater to the underground drainage network in Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Vadavalli, Veerakeralam, Saravanampatti and Vellakinar.

According to the corporation, the facility will treat nearly 19 million litres of sewage per day using tertiary treatment technology, making it the city's first plant of its kind. The treated water is proposed to be discharged into Chinnavedampatti lake to augment water availability, improve groundwater recharge and reduce dependence on freshwater resources. Officials have maintained that the treated water will meet prescribed environmental standards and cited similar projects in other cities as successful examples of wastewater reuse.

However, the assurances have failed to convince residents and environmental groups, who argued that the Chinnavedampatti lake is one of the few remaining freshwater lakes in the region and should be protected from any form of treated sewage discharge.