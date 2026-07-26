IGCAR signs technology transfer deals to commercialise nuclear research, boost deep-tech startups

CHENNAI: The Atal Incubation Centre at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (AIC FAST) stepped up efforts to commercialise nuclear research by signing incubation and technology-transfer agreements spanning space electronics, quantum technologies and advanced manufacturing.

The event, themed “Translation of IGCAR Technologies: From Lab to Land...and to Space”, marked an incubation agreement to develop radiation-hardening strategies for GPU-based computing in space environments, an area critical for next-generation satellites and space missions. The agreement was exchanged between IGCAR Director Sreekumar G Pillai and AIC FAST Director N Subramanian with Chennai-based deep-tech startup Big Bang Boom Solutions, which is mentored by former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai.

Addressing the gathering, Annadurai, former Director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre, said India’s deep-tech ambitions would depend on stronger collaboration between premier research institutions and startups, with incubation centres playing a key role in translating laboratory innovations into commercial products.

Daniel Babu P, Head of the Technology Transfer and Collaboration Division at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), outlined the Department of Atomic Energy’s technology-transfer and incubation framework, while StartupTN briefed entrepreneurs on incentives available to startups licensing technologies from national research institutions.

In another key development, IGCAR transferred its lithium niobate (LiNbO3) crystal growth technology, a strategic material for photonics and quantum devices under the National Quantum Mission, to Hosur-based Raana Semiconductors Pvt Ltd. It also licensed its patented deep-penetrating flux formulation for TIG welding to Chennai-based X10T.