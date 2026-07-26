IUML seeks mayor, civic chief posts as part of TVK alliance in local body polls in TN

TIRUCHY: Being part of the TVK-led alliance, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) would seek to contest leadership positions, including mayor and municipal chairperson posts, in the upcoming local body elections, said the party’s national president K M Kader Mohideen on Saturday. He said the party would continue to remain a part of the alliance for the next Lok Sabha and Assembly polls as well.

Addressing reporters after taking part in IUML regional meeting in Tiruchy, Mohideen said the party has reviewed its prospects in the six Assembly constituencies in the Tiruchy region — Tiruchy, Tiruchy East, Tiruchy West, Perambalur, Karur, and Kallakurichi. “We discussed all corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats where the IUML can contest as part of the TVK alliance,” he said, adding that the final decision on the number of seats would be made after consultations with the TVK leadership.

Mohideen reiterated the party’s opposition to NEET, describing Union Minister Pradhan’s resignation as a victory for those opposing the centre’s education policies, besides demanding that education be moved back to the state list. When asked about ministers watching the Vijay-starrer in theatres while students are staging protests against NEET, he called it a “matter of personal choice”.

On the proposed meeting between CM C Joseph Vijay and his Karnataka counterpart over the Mekedatu issue, Mohideen supported the plan and hoped that the talks would lead to a positive outcome.