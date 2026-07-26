Nilgiris researchers document rare crow 'anting' ritual

NILGIRIS: A rare behavioural study by researchers in the Nilgiris has documented two crow species engaging in anting using the invasive yellow crazy ant (Anoplolepis gracilipes), marking the first recorded instance of the species being used for the self-maintenance behaviour in South India.

The study, Need Some Ants Too: Heterospecific and Conspecific Social Facilitation of Anting in Congeneric Crows from India, was carried out in January by researchers N Moinudheen, A Abinesh, G Gajal, K Rishi, E Vignesh, M Shahir, M Saran and A Samson. The team recorded the behaviour on video in Coonoor.

The researchers observed a large-billed crow (Corvus macrorhynchos) actively anting on a cypress tree inhabited by a large colony of yellow crazy ants. Three house crows (Corvus splendens) later approached the site, with two eventually displaying the same behaviour after watching the large-billed crow, pointing to heterospecific social facilitation, where one species adopts a behaviour by observing another.

Anting, though reported in more than 200 bird species worldwide, is seldom witnessed in the wild. During active anting, birds deliberately pick up ants and rub them onto their feathers, while in passive anting they position themselves over ant colonies, allowing ants to crawl through their plumage. The behaviour is believed to help control parasites, maintain feathers and harness the insects' defensive chemicals.