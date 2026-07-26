NR Congress plans Tamil Nadu expansion ahead of 2029 Lok Sabha polls

PUDUCHERRY: The ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC), founded by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, has initiated efforts to expand its political footprint into neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with the party expected to formally launch its state unit in the coming months as part of its preparations for the 2029 LS elections.

Senior leaders from various political backgrounds have begun holding discussions with CM Rangasamy, as part of the outreach. On Saturday, former PMK working president Gandhimathi Parasuraman, daughter of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, along with her son and former PMK Youth Wing president Mugundan Parasuraman, met Rangasamy.

Earlier, on Thursday night, former PMK MLA Arul Murugan and his supporters met Rangasamy at a private hotel in Puducherry in the presence of former minister K Lakshminarayanan. Sources said the discussions centred on strengthening the party's organisational base in Tamil Nadu.

Party sources also indicated that leaders and functionaries from the PMK, Congress and several other political parties in Tamil Nadu have expressed interest in joining the NR Congress. A number of office-bearers from Tamil Nadu are also expected to formally join the party in the coming weeks.