NR Congress plans Tamil Nadu expansion ahead of 2029 Lok Sabha polls

PUDUCHERRY: The ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC), founded by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, has initiated efforts to expand its political footprint into neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with the party expected to formally launch its state unit in the coming months as part of its preparations for the 2029 LS elections.
Senior leaders from various political backgrounds have begun holding discussions with CM Rangasamy, as part of the outreach. On Saturday, former PMK working president Gandhimathi Parasuraman, daughter of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, along with her son and former PMK Youth Wing president Mugundan Parasuraman, met Rangasamy.
Earlier, on Thursday night, former PMK MLA Arul Murugan and his supporters met Rangasamy at a private hotel in Puducherry in the presence of former minister K Lakshminarayanan. Sources said the discussions centred on strengthening the party's organisational base in Tamil Nadu.
Party sources also indicated that leaders and functionaries from the PMK, Congress and several other political parties in Tamil Nadu have expressed interest in joining the NR Congress. A number of office-bearers from Tamil Nadu are also expected to formally join the party in the coming weeks.
According to party insiders, the decision to expand into Tamil Nadu has already been taken, with the leadership aiming to build a strong grassroots organisation ahead of the 2029 elections. The party is also said to be reaching out to reputed personalities and non-political public figures to widen its appeal across the state.
As part of the expansion plans, the NRC will organise a function at Kamarajar Arangam, Teynampet, Chennai, on August 9 to commemorate the birth anniversaries of former CM K Kamaraj and CM Rangasamy. The event is expected to serve as a major platform for announcing the party's Tamil Nadu roadmap, while the formal launch of the state unit is likely to take place on a later date.
Party leaders maintain that Rangasamy, a follower of Kamaraj's principles, his successful five terms as CM and his governance model will be the foundation for taking the party beyond Puducherry into Tamil Nadu.