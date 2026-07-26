Paddy cultivation could decline in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Farmers have reported a massive drop in paddy cultivation in Dharmapuri, as well irrigation is failing due to the delay in the onset of southwest monsoon.

In Dharmapuri, paddy is cultivated in an area of about 22,000 hectares annually. However, this year, farmers have reported that paddy cultivation could drop to an alarmingly low amount, as well irrigation across the district has started failing. Sources said, "With well irrigation failing, borewell would also soon start failing and so the farmers are hesitant to pursue cultivation, as there is no guarantee of rains."

Speaking to the TNIE, farmer S Sivakumar from Marandahalli said, "Right now, there is no water source in Dharmapuri, as most lakes are dry and the dam barely has about 25% in reserve. We have not had any rains since November 2025 and most of the well water got used up in the summer. So, in the present situation, we have no local water sources. By now, we should have started seeding, but it would be a huge gamble as we would need to spend about Rs 30,000 per hectare every month. But if there is no rain by next month, we would face massive losses. So we can only wait and see."