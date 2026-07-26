Reel on Minister Mohamed Farvas's brother inspecting government camp sparks row in TN

PUDUKKOTTAI: Reels shared on social media by supporters showing Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister J Mohamed Farvas’s elder brother, Mohammed Ibrahim, inspecting a government welfare camp with the Pudukkottai Corporation Commissioner have triggered a controversy over the role of an outsider in a government programme.

The district administration had organised a special registration camp on July 22 at a private marriage hall to help sanitation workers employed by the Corporation and their families avail government welfare schemes.

According to officials, Collector M Aruna inspected the camp and left the venue. Thereafter, Ibrahim, accompanied by councillor Seth alias Abdul Rahman and party functionaries, visited the camp. Corporation Commissioner M Gandhiraj received the delegation, explained the arrangements and took Ibrahim around the venue.

Videos shared by supporters show Ibrahim examining official documents and offering suggestions to officials. The commissioner also escorted him to the entrance after the visit. The reels have since gone viral on social media.

The incident has drawn criticism as the party leadership has repeatedly maintained that outsiders and party functionaries should not inspect government programmes, warning of disciplinary action against violations.

When contacted by the TNIE, Gandhiraj said he had only accompanied the councillor and denied accompanying Mohammed Ibrahim during the visit.