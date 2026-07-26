Revenue department employees in TN protest over extra duties, out-of-pocket expenses for government events

NAMAKKAL: Alleging that they were being burdened with duties beyond their official responsibilities and were forced to spend money from their own pockets to make arrangements for government functions and ministerial visits, revenue department employees staged a protest at the Namakkal collectorate on Friday.

Raising various demands, the employees said they were committed to implementing government welfare schemes and carrying out their official duties, but objected to being assigned tasks unrelated to their work.

The protesters alleged that review meetings often continued well beyond 8 pm, placing an undue burden on employees, particularly women staff. They further claimed that whenever ministers or senior officials visited the district, revenue department employees were expected to arrange stages, tents, food and other logistics without adequate financial support. They alleged that being forced to bear such expenses from their own pockets was pushing government employees towards accepting bribes to meet these costs.

"We will bring beneficiaries and discharge our official responsibilities, but we cannot continue to bear the cost of organising government events," they said.

The employees also alleged that disciplinary action was being initiated against staff under outdated rules and expressed their opposition to the proposed 'Theervu' application, urging the district administration to reconsider its implementation.