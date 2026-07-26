Rural postal employees in TN allege unrealistic targets, pressure to open accounts and policies

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Rural postal employees alleged that impractical business targets have severely affected their physical and mental health. Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) employees, including Branch Postmasters, Assistant Branch Postmasters and Dak Sevaks, claimed their higher officials assign them unrealistic targets for opening India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) accounts, Postal Life Insurance (PLI) policies, as well as Recurring Deposit, Time Deposit and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts.

Several of them said they have opened accounts in their relatives’ names by spending money from their own pockets in order to meet the targets.

Speaking to the TNIE, a woman GDS from Tirunelveli said that the higher officials to whom they report were denying them emergency leave, citing incomplete targets.

“During the past financial year, each of us was instructed to open 300 accounts, which was unachievable. Now, the officials have increased the target to 450 accounts. Accordingly, the administration sets monthly and weekly targets, making our lives miserable,” she added.

“The villagers are mostly daily wagers. Our higher officials ask us to persuade them to enrol in Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) with an annual premium of Rs 50,000. We are forced to open at least five such accounts within a short span. Most villagers do not know about insurance schemes. How is it possible to convince them? When we force form, some farmers purchase insurance policies with the minimum premium and fail to renew them in the second year. It is a huge loss to them,” said another woman GDS from Tenkasi district.