Students want to know about TN govt's stance on NEET: AIADMK leader Udhayakumar

Senior AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar on Sunday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s administration over its handling of the NEET issue and the Cauvery water dispute, questioning the government’s response to key concerns facing the state.
Addressing a gathering organised by the Kazhaga Amma Peravai in Sivaganga, Udhayakumar claimed that the AIADMK was the first party in Tamil Nadu to strongly oppose NEET.
He highlighted former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s decision to introduce a 7.5 per cent internal reservation for government school students in medical admissions, calling it a measure reflecting social justice.
"What is the Tamil Nadu government’s stand when the entire country is witnessing protests? Students want to know why the Chief Minister is not speaking up. He remains silent in responding to those protesting on the ground," Udhayakumar said.
He also accused state ministers of focusing on publicity and social media content rather than addressing governance issues and providing solutions for students.
Turning to the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayakumar said Tamil Nadu had failed to secure its rightful share of water despite 53 meetings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.
He questioned the outcome of proposed talks between Chief Minister Vijay and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, stating that a majority of reservoirs in the state remained dry and that agricultural land was facing the threat of drought.
Chief Minister Vijay had earlier proposed bilateral discussions with his Karnataka counterpart to find an amicable resolution to the long-standing Cauvery river water-sharing dispute.
(With inputs from PTI)