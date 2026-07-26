Tamil Nadu nominates Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan as members of Southern Zonal Council

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has nominated Ministers CTR Nirmalkumar and A Rajmohan as the State's representatives in the Southern Zonal Council (SZC).

By virtue of office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be the ex-officio member of the SZC. Chief Secretary M Saikumar and Home Secretary K Manivasan will serve as the council’s advisers from the Tamil Nadu government.

During the previous DMK regime, the then Chief Minister MK Stalin was the Vice Chairman of the SZC while the then Ministers TRB Rajaa and PK Sekarbabu were the members. The then Chief Secretary N Muruganandam was Secretary to the SZC and senior IAS officer P Amudha was the adviser.

The SZC is an inter-State advisory body constituted under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, to promote cooperation and coordination among the southern States on matters of common interest, including inter-State issues, economic planning, infrastructure and internal security.