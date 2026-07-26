Tasmac staff face suspension, dismissal for selling liquor above MRP

CHENNAI: Tasmac staff will now face suspension, fines and even dismissal according to a new disciplinary framework to eliminate the practice of selling liquor above the maximum retail price (MRP). Following a Madras High Court order on June 12, the corporation has issued a circular detailing a progression of penalties that eventually leads to the permanent termination of the erring staff.

According to the revised guidelines issued on July 24, an initial instance of overcharging will result in a one-month temporary suspension. Upon returning to duty, the employee is required to provide a formal undertaking and will be transferred to a different shop within the same district.

A subsequent violation carries a harsher penalty of three months’ suspension and will be transferred to a retail outlet in a different district, where they must serve for a minimum of three months.

If a staff member is caught for a further violation, they will face immediate suspension followed by the framing of charges, and if these charges are proven through an inquiry, the employee will be permanently dismissed from service. No salary or consolidated pay will be provided during any period of suspension.