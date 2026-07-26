TVK Govt has no political agenda on Cauvery, open to views from all: PWD Minister

CHENNAI: Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna, on Sunday, said the government had no narrow political agenda in handling the Cauvery dispute or the proposed Mekedatu dam project and would remain open to constructive suggestions from anyone, including former Chief Minister MK Stalin.

However, the Minister did not answer the main contention of Stalin that Vijay should not hold talks with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Cauvery water release or his request about convening the all-party meeting to decide about the next course of action on issues including the Mekedatu dam dispute.

Rejecting DMK president MK Stalin's allegation that the TVK government had failed to act on the Cauvery and Mekedatu issues, Arjuna, in a statement, said the charge was contrary to facts. He said the government had consistently taken legal, administrative and political measures to safeguard Tamil Nadu's lawful share of Cauvery waters, protect drinking water security and secure the livelihood of Delta farmers.

Aadhav Arjuna said that the previous DMK government had challenged Karnataka's Mekedatu dam Detailed Project Report before the Supreme Court, but its petition was dismissed on November 13, 2025. He said the subsequent review petition was rejected on April 15, 2026, followed by the dismissal of the curative petition on April 25, 2026. He alleged that the then government had failed to present strong arguments in the final legal challenge, resulting in legal setbacks that had worsened the Cauvery water dispute and the Mekedatu issue, posing a serious threat to Tamil Nadu's interests.

“By referring to these past lapses, we do not intend to divert Tamil Nadu's rightful voice on the Cauvery water dispute or the Mekedatu dam issue. We harbour no such narrow political motive. At the same time, not only from Stalin, but from anyone else, we are always prepared to consider, examine and accept constructive criticism whenever it is offered,” the Minister asserted.

Arjuna also asserted that the TVK government would continue to pursue all legal and constitutional measures until Tamil Nadu's rights were fully secured and would remain committed to protecting the State's Cauvery water rights and the livelihood of Delta farmers.