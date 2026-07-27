12 students coached at Thuvakudi Govt Model School’s education centre in Tiruchy secure IISER seats

TIRUCHY: A total of twelve students trained at the State Centre for Medical/Science Education functioning at the Government Model School, Thuvakudi, have secured seats in the first round of admissions to the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) this year, highlighting the growing opportunities available to Biology stream students beyond NEET.

According to officials from the school education department, the state-run residential coaching facility, established under TN Government Model School Society in Tiruchy, is exclusively meant for over 76 Biology with Computer Science students studying in Government Model Schools across the state. Of the 18 Government Model School students from Tamil Nadu allotted IISER seats in the first round through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT), 12 were coached at the Thuvakudi centre.

Officials said the initiative was launched to dispel the misconception that Biology students without Mathematics have limited higher education options. They added that students can qualify for IISER through focused preparation and receive foundation courses in Mathematics after admission.

The selected students have been allotted seats at IISER campuses in Pune, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati and Berhampur for the Bachelor of Science (BS) and a Master of Science (MS) ( BS-MS) dual degree programme.

The centre currently provides free residential coaching to 76 Bio-CS students from different districts. It also trains them for national-level entrance examinations leading to careers in pure sciences, research and allied disciplines, officials said.