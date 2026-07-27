Centre rejects revised proposals for Kovai, Madurai Metro projects

CHENNAI: The union housing ministry has rebuffed Tamil Nadu’s bid to revive stalled metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai for the second time, rejecting the state government’s arguments on ridership, travel-time savings and population thresholds in a pointed rebuke that leaves both schemes in limbo.

In a letter dated July 22 to the state’s chief secretary, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) disputed nearly every technical justification put forth by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and the state government for the two projects, arguing that the detailed project reports overstate the case for elevated rail over cheaper bus-based alternatives.

The exchange, which began with an MoHUA note last year, discusses whether Coimbatore and Madurai – Tamil Nadu’s second- and third-largest urban centres – generate enough demand and time savings to justify metro systems, or whether upgraded bus rapid transit would serve just as well at a fraction of the cost.

The ministry rejected CMRL’s calculation that metro would cut a 7.5 km peak-hour trip by eight minutes over road transport. Factoring in walking and waiting time at stations, MoHUA said, “There will be hardly any savings in time by metro,” and noted that time and cost savings typically become decisive drivers of modal shift only for trips of 15 km or more, well above the average trip lengths CMRL cited for both cities.