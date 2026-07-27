Don't visit Neelakurinji blooming sites in Gudalur, warns TN forest department

NILGIRIS: After large numbers of people began flocking to witness the blooming of Neelakurinji (strobilanthes kunthiana) in and around Gudalur, the forest department has urged the public to avoid visiting the region. Officials warned that the flowering sites are situated in ecologically sensitive areas, and unrestricted public visits could disturb wildlife and damage the fragile habitat.

Following the flowering of Neelakurinji after a gap of 12 years in places such as Naadukani, Gudalur, Oosimalai and O'Valley, large numbers of people, especially youngsters, have been visiting the sites over the past few days to take selfies and shoot videos. Several social media influencers have also posted videos showcasing the blooming flowers.

Naadukani Forest Range Officer Ravi said, "The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has listed Neelakurinji under Schedule III of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, only in 2023. Anyone found plucking the flowers or damaging the plants is liable to face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of `25,000, or both."

"Gudalur is a human-elephant conflict-prone region, and Neelakurinji blooms mostly in areas frequently used by wild elephants. Public visits to these areas increase the risk of human-elephant conflict. Despite repeated oral warnings over the past few days, many people have refused to comply. Therefore, we have issued strict instructions prohibiting visits to these sites, and action will be taken against those found violating the order."

The forest department has appealed to the public to report any violations by calling the Gudalur Forest Division's toll-free helpline at 1800-425-4353.