Dry spell leaves crops withering in eastern Salem, farmers seek relief

SALEM: With this year's weak southwest monsoon and rainfall continuing to escape large parts of eastern Salem, farmers have expressed concern over extensive crop damage caused by the prolonged dry spell and urged the Tamil Nadu government to announce drought relief measures.

The eastern parts of the district, including Vazhapadi, Belur, Yethapur, Pethanaickenpalayam, Attur, Thalaivasal, Gangavalli and Thammampatti, depend on rainfall for cultivation. Farmers said the region had received little rainfall over the past several months, resulting in a sharp fall in groundwater levels, leaving rivers, tanks, streams, irrigation wells and borewells dry.

The shortage of water has affected both irrigated and rain-fed agriculture, with standing crops such as maize, turmeric, sugarcane, banana, tapioca, and coconut beginning to wither in several villages due to the lack of irrigation. They said many farmers had also been unable to cultivate rain-fed lands this season because of the drought-like conditions since the past eight months.

The farmers are concerned that the continued failure of rainfall would further affect agricultural production and livelihoods in the next months.

Seeking immediate government intervention, the farmers urged the State government to provide adequate drought relief to those affected and consider waiving crop loans to help them recover from the losses caused by the existing conditions.