Functionaries call for generational change in AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK should embark on a ‘sweeping organisational overhaul’ centered on generational change if it wants to stage a political comeback — this was the general sentiment of party functionaries across the state.

As AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s discussions, which began on June 13, with functionaries from 85 party districts on the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections, concluded on Saturday, TNIE spoke to office-bearers across the state to know their views on the course corrections needed to ensure victory in the next Assembly elections.

Appointment of younger leaders and women as deputy general secretaries, the creation of a better social media and television presence to counter political rivals, wider representation for underrepresented communities, direct interaction between Palaniswami and grassroots-level functionaries like panchayat union-level secretaries and a shift from money-driven candidate selection to recognising long-serving party workers — these are some of the suggestions put forth by functionaries.

A functionary active on social media told TNIE that while DMK and TVK had built strong digital propaganda machinery, AIADMK’s online presence remained weak despite being among the first parties to establish an information technology wing. Although party supporters could articulate AIADMK’s views through social media posts, the organisation lacked a professional system to produce videos, create catchy slogans and widely disseminate them.

“The leadership should invest substantially in digital outreach. Elections cannot be fought using strategies from the 70s or 80s. Social media is now the principal battleground. The party must identify and encourage capable people irrespective of their background,” he said.