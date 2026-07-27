Grindr scams on rise in south Tamil Nadu, 83 held in 23 cases

MADURAI: Amid increasing online dating scams the LGBTQ+ community too is targeted, particularly on the Grindr social networking application which is primarily used by its members.

At least 23 robbery cases have occurred so far this year across 10 districts of the South Zone, in which the victims had arranged to meet others through Grindr. The police cracked all 23 cases through ‘scientific investigation’, and arrested 83 persons for the offences.

Investigations revealed offenders often created fake or anonymous profiles on the Grindr application to target unsuspecting victims. After gaining the victims’ confidence through online conversations, the offenders persuaded them to meet at isolated locations under the guise of a consensual meeting.

“Once the victims arrived alone, they were threatened with either exposure of their sexual orientation or the publication of private chats and messages. Exploiting the victims’ fear of social stigma, the suspects robbed them of cash, mobile phones, and other valuables. In several instances, the victims were intimidated into disclosing their UPI PINs, internet banking credentials, or OTPs, enabling the suspects to transfer money instantly,” police sources said.

Recognising that the fear of embarrassment and reputational harm often prevents victims from approaching the police, the South Zone police, led by Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari, adopted a victim-centric approach. They proactively counselled and encouraged the affected persons to come forward with complaints.