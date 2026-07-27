Grindr scams on rise in south Tamil Nadu, 83 held in 23 cases

MADURAI: Amid increasing online dating scams the LGBTQ+ community too is targeted, particularly on the Grindr social networking application which is primarily used by its members.
At least 23 robbery cases have occurred so far this year across 10 districts of the South Zone, in which the victims had arranged to meet others through Grindr. The police cracked all 23 cases through ‘scientific investigation’, and arrested 83 persons for the offences.
Investigations revealed offenders often created fake or anonymous profiles on the Grindr application to target unsuspecting victims. After gaining the victims’ confidence through online conversations, the offenders persuaded them to meet at isolated locations under the guise of a consensual meeting.
“Once the victims arrived alone, they were threatened with either exposure of their sexual orientation or the publication of private chats and messages. Exploiting the victims’ fear of social stigma, the suspects robbed them of cash, mobile phones, and other valuables. In several instances, the victims were intimidated into disclosing their UPI PINs, internet banking credentials, or OTPs, enabling the suspects to transfer money instantly,” police sources said.
Recognising that the fear of embarrassment and reputational harm often prevents victims from approaching the police, the South Zone police, led by Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari, adopted a victim-centric approach. They proactively counselled and encouraged the affected persons to come forward with complaints.
“Complaints were handled with sensitivity and confidentiality, ensuring immediate registration of cases and prompt criminal action.” IGP Bidari added. Among the districts, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli recorded the highest number of cases: nine incidents each, resulting in the arrest of 29 and 26 suspects, respectively.
Madurai registered two cases with eight suspects arrested. Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Thoothukudi districts reported one case each, all of which were promptly detected, resulting in the arrest of six, four, eight, and two suspects, respectively, according to the data.
To prevent repeat offences, all arrested offenders have been brought under Purple Tracking in the SPECTRUM Crime Analytics System implemented in the South Zone. “Detailed digital profiles of each suspect, including criminal antecedents, modus operandi, associates, biometric identifiers, photographs, mobile numbers, social media accounts, bank accounts, IMEI details, vehicles, and frequently visited locations, have been created. This enables continuous monitoring and timely preventive interventions to prevent repetition of crime,” Bidari added.
Bidari further stated that if anyone becomes a victim of such crimes, they should readily and immediately approach the police. Every complaint will be handled with complete confidentiality, professionalism, and sensitivity. Prompt reporting not only helps bring offenders to justice but also prevents others from becoming victims.”
“We urge citizens to exercise caution while interacting with unknown persons on online platforms, avoid meeting strangers in isolated places, and never share banking credentials, OTPs, or personal information. Technology has made communication easier, but it has also created new avenues for criminals to exploit trust and anonymity. The police continue to leverage technology, intelligence-led policing, and victim-friendly practices to combat such technology-enabled crimes,” the IGP added.
Accused under spl tracking system
To prevent repeat offences, all arrested offenders have been brought under Purple Tracking in the SPECTRUM Crime Analytics System, where detailed digital profiles of each suspect have been created