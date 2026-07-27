Hold special camps to issue birth certificates, school education dept urges Krishnagiri administration

KRISHNAGIRI: With many tribal and non-tribal children lacking birth certificates in Kelamangalam, Shoolagiri and Bargur blocks in Krishnagiri district, the school education department officials have asked the district administration to conduct a special drive.

A school education department source told TNIE, "There are many students without birth certificates in many panchayats of Kelamangalam block. Following the initiative and intensive drive by Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar, 153 tribal children received birth certificates in Bettamugilalam panchayat last week.

There are 28 village panchayats in Kelamangalam block. Like the Irula tribals, some caste Hindus are also unaware about how to apply for birth certificates in the hilly panchayats. The district administration should extend support so that these children can avail birth certificates."

Seconding him, another education department source from Bargur block said, "Tribal students in Mallapadi tribal panchayat and surrounding areas do not have birth certificate. It is essential when they appear for the Class 10 exam. Since most of them are born at their home, they district administration should support them to get their birth certificates.”

Shoolagiri block also has many tribal villages near Berigai and Shoolagiri, and people are demanding basic amenities including birth certificates and Aadhaar. Therefore, a special camp is needed in the area, said a health department source.

When TNIE contacted Collector Dinesh Kumar, he said, "The revenue department and the school education department officials will collect details, and special camps will be arranged to provide birth certificates for the children. A special Aadhaar drive with mobile units will be conducted at tribal areas to support the people in remote areas."