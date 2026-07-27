Kodaikanal’s water woes worsen as residents get supply only once in 8 days

DINDIGUL: Water scarcity in Kodaikanal has intensified, with residents and hotels facing severe shortages over the past few weeks. Residents alleged that the piped water is now being supplied only once every seven to eight days.

Kodaikanal has a population of around 46,000 people spread across 24 wards. The hill town also receives 5,000-6,000 tourists on weekdays, with the number exceeding 20,000 on weekends and holidays.

Speaking to TNIE, trader D Rajkumar said the water crisis has affected all parts of the town. “We are forced to store water whenever supply is available. Some traders are buying water tankers for Rs 4,000 per load,” he said.

Former Kodaikanal Traders Association president A Ravi said the Observatory Lake and Keel Gundaru, two major water sources, have dried up. He said no new reservoirs had been created after Independence and pointed out that only a few houses and around 5% of commercial buildings have underground water storage tanks.

Kodaikanal Hotels and Resorts Owners Association president Abdul Gani Raja said the lack of rainfall has worsened the situation. “Hotels and eateries require more water than others, but we do not blame the municipality. If there is no water source, there is little they can do,” he said.

Kodaikanal Council Chairman P Chelladurai said the hill town depends entirely on rainfall for its water supply. He said poor rainfall over the past few months has reduced storage levels, while the Keel Gundaru has also dried up, preventing water from being pumped to the town. To address the shortage, the municipality has dug a deep well near Fairy Falls and is planning to drill four more borewells near Gymkhana Road.