Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat passenger finds Fevikwik tube in snack

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling on the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express on Sunday raised serious concerns after one of them found a tube of adhesive inside a dal vada served on the train.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sathyamoorthy Balasubramaniam, a passenger, said a group from Lions Club District 3241 E was travelling on the train (20608). “When snacks were served around 3 pm, one of our members, D Shekar, took a bite of the dal vada and found a Fevikwik tube inside it.

The tube burst open and some of the adhesive got on his mouth. He immediately removed it,” Balasubramaniam said. The passengers lodged a complaint with IRCTC and also posted about the incident on X.

In his complaint, Shekar described the incident as a grave lapse. “Shekar was able to identify it and remove it in time. What if a child had swallowed it,” Balasubramaniam asked.

Passengers told TNIE that the staff they complained to said appropriate action would be taken based on instructions from senior officials in Delhi. Sources in IRCTC, too assured to look into the complaint and take necessary action.