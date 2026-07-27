Off the cuff | Unexpected post-election sequel

A theatre in Virudhunagar turned a movie night into a political wrestling match on Thursday when they played a victory fan-cam for TVK MLA S P Selvam before the movie Jana Nayagan. While some enjoyed the unexpected pre-show entertainment, DMDK supporters were definitely not buying tickets to that sequel, especially since the video celebrated Selvam’s election win over DMDK’s Vijaya Prabhakaran. DMDK cadre skipped the popcorn and staged a protest outside the theatre the very next day. After learning about the mash-up, MLA Selvam claimed that a few of his supporters had released it without his knowledge and assured that proper disciplinary action had been taken against those who released the election’s post-credits scene.

Harini M

Come, join the club

Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan had the audience in splits at a felicitation organised by Erode’s industrial community on Sunday. Spotting former AIADMK MLA K S Thennarasu welcoming him with a bouquet, Sengottaiyan quipped, “You weren’t even given a seat to contest the Assembly election, yet you’re still wearing the party dhoti!” He then tapped his own forehead with a grin, drawing laughter from the gathering, including Thennarasu. Not stopping there, the minister went on to make an indirect pitch for the former Erode East MLA to join the TVK party.

P Srinivasan

Cracks in the camp

The organisers of a construction expo in Tiruppur had planned to invite a woman minister from the district. However, they dropped the idea after a TVK MLA from the district headquarters is said to have conveyed that he would not attend if the minister was invited. Not wanting to offend the local MLA, the organisers left the minister off the guest list. Though both leaders belong to the same party, the episode has once again brought their strained relationship into focus.

P Srinivasan