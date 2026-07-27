Pathway closed, locals of Murungapettai in Tiruchy forced to crawl under iron barricades

TIRUCHY: Residents of Murungapettai in Tiruchy have urged the railway authorities to reopen a century-old public pathway that was recently closed, leaving them without direct access to the Tiruchy-Karur National Highway and the Murungapettai bus stop.

They said the closure has forced senior citizens, schoolchildren, and other residents to cross the railway tracks in unsafe conditions. Pointing out that similar pedestrian crossings exist at several other locations, the residents appealed for the restoration of the pathway or provide an alternative pedestrian access.

P Thangamani of Murungapettai along the Tiruchy-Karur railway section said around 500 families in the village depend on the pathway to reach the highway and bus stop.

“The residents have been using this pathway for generations. They rely entirely on the Murungapettai bus stop on the Tiruchy-Karur National Highway for their daily commute and other needs. For over a century, they have accessed the highway by crossing the railway track. However, the railway administration recently sealed this traditional public pathway without prior notice,” he said.

“Around 2,000 residents now have to walk nearly one kilometre either east or west to reach the nearest level crossing before proceeding to their destinations. While railway safety is of paramount importance and measures to prevent trespassing are necessary, it is equally important to ensure safe public access. The railway authorities abruptly closed the pathway by installing crash barriers,” he added.

The closure has left residents with no convenient alternative to reach the highway and bus stop. “Consequently, senior citizens, schoolchildren, pregnant women, and others are forced to squeeze through or crawl under the iron barricades, putting their safety at risk,” he added.

Another resident, V Mohan, questioned why the pathway had been blocked at Murungapettai while pedestrian crossings continue to function at several other locations.

“We are unaware of the reason behind his sudden action. Closing this essential public pathway has caused widespread inconvenience and resentment among residents. Even at places where level crossings have been replaced with subways, separate pedestrian walkways are usually provided. A similar pedestrian facility should be created here for the benefit of the residents of the village,” he said.

A senior official of the Salem Railway Division told TNIE that the issue would be brought to the attention of higher authorities for an amicable solution.(caption:With no pedestrian facility, the closure of public pathway has caused widespread inconvenience and resentment among Murungapettai residents | express)