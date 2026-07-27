Ration cards will soon be sent through postal service in Krishnagiri, says Minister Venkataramanan

KRISHNAGIRI: Soon ration cards will be sent through postal service and ration rice smuggling will be controlled, said Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control P Venkataramanan at Krishnagiri on Sunday.

The minister visited the social justice hostel for girl students at Rajaji Nagar in Krishnagiri and listened to the grievances regarding food and other basic amenities. Later, he inspected Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) godown at Krishnagiri and took record of stocks.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Based on complaints from people in Krishnagiri, Hosur and Dharmapuri that rice bags from the TNCSC godown weigh less when supplied to ration shops and inadequate stock of ration items at ration shops every month, inspection was conducted at the TNCSC godown.

About 96% of ration card holders and their family members were registered using their finger prints in ration shops. Also more than 20,000 ration cards were given to people and soon ration cards will be sent through postal service. More steps will also be taken to prevent ration rice smuggling by creating integrated checkposts."

Venkataramanan also inspected the ration shop at Hosur, ragi procurement centre at Kakkanur village and also visited the Sri Lankan Tamils residing near Kelavarapalli Dam. The minister also held a meeting with rice mill owners at the Krishnagiri collectorate.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar, Krishnagiri TVK MLA P Mukundhan, Uthangarai TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, District Supply Officer Geetha Rani and various department officials were also accompanied during the event.