Synthetic turfs, more tournaments spur enrolment in football coaching in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Rapid expansion of synthetic turfs and age-group tournaments are driving more number of parents to enrol their children, even as young as five, in football academies in the city.

At least 15 professional football academies operate in and around the city, and most of them started in the post-Covid period. Coaches said most academies conduct three to four batches a day, depending on enrolment. Monthly coaching fees typically range from `2,000 to `3,000. Many academies also offer weekend-only batches, charging around `1,500 a month.

V Manimaran, coach at B-Fit Football Academy, said greater access to international football is one of the contributors to the sport’s growing popularity. “Children today regularly watch players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on television and social media and want to emulate them. Earlier, we did not have that kind of exposure. Synthetic turfs have also made parents more comfortable about enrolling young children as they consider it safer than conventional grounds,” he said.

K Deepak Srihari, manager of Mutharasanallur Football Club, cited the increase in number of competitions. “A few years ago, under-7 tournaments were rare. Now children get opportunities to play competitive matches. We have over 40 children in our under-7 batch this year alone.”

According to D Pragadeesh, a state-level football player and coach at Dugout Football Academy, the emergence of structured youth leagues has opened up a clear pathway for aspiring players. “Children now have tournaments such as the Football Future Champions League and Blue Cup for under-9, under-10 and under-12 categories.

Teams from Tiruchy participate in AIFF competitions and development leagues such as the Double Pass Development League in Chennai and Bengaluru,” he said.

Parents say football has brought changes that go beyond the playing field. R Balasubramani, whose nine-year-old son has been training at a coaching centre in Edamalaipatti Pudur since the age of five, said the sport has improved his son’s confidence and endurance. “He spends much less time on mobile phones. As both of us work, football keeps him engaged in a healthy and disciplined environment,” he said.

Sharnath Balaji, whose son joined a programme in Annamalai Nagar at the age of four, said the decision was driven by a desire to reduce screen time. “Over the years, we have seen improvements in his fitness, discipline and teamwork. He looks forward to every training session and has become much more confident,” he said.