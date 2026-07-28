Centre's Mekedatu reply in Parliament ignores settled law, seeks its withdrawal: TN CM tells PM Modi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the Centre's reply in the Rajya Sabha on the proposed Mekedatu dam project as "disappointing" and urging the government to withdraw it, saying it overlooks settled legal principles governing inter-state river disputes.

Vijay contended that the reply overlooked the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the settled legal principles governing inter-State river disputes.

"Protecting the integrity of the Tribunal Award and the judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) is essential for maintaining confidence in the constitutional mechanism governing inter-State rivers," Vijay said, seeking the Prime Minister's intervention "in the larger interest of justice, federal harmony and faithful implementation of judicial decisions."

The letter follows a written reply by the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha on July 27, raised by PMK president and MP Anbumani Ramadoss.

The Minister stated that the Supreme Court's February 16, 2018 judgment on the Cauvery water dispute did not expressly require Karnataka to obtain the consent of the lower riparian States before constructing a structure across the Cauvery River.

Vijay described the reply as "disappointing" and said it was inconsistent with the settled legal principles governing inter-State water disputes.

The development comes a week ahead of Vijay's proposed meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the release of Cauvery water.

In his letter, Vijay said the Union Minister's reply appeared to have been issued without taking into account the settled legal position requiring the consent of lower riparian States.

Referring to the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench judgment in the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh Almatti case, he said the apex court had made it clear that an upper riparian State must obtain the consent of lower riparian States before raising the height of a dam and that such a project also requires the approval of the Union government.

"In the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh Almatti case, the apex court has ruled that consent of lower riparian state is absolutely necessary," he said.

"Hence, that reply given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti (Unstarred Question No 876 in Rajya Sabha) dated July 27, 2026 without referring to the settled law and legal principles in interstate water issues may be withdrawn," Vijay urged Modi in the letter.