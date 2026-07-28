Chennai boils at 39 degree celsius; heavy rain forecast for ghat districts

CHENNAI: Chennai endured another sweltering day on Monday, with maximum temperatures nearing 39°C at both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam. However, light showers brought some respite to parts of the city in the evening. The meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu and heavy rain over the Western Ghats towards the end of the week.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8°C, which was 3.6°C above normal, while Meenambakkam registered 38.7°C, 3.4°C above normal. Madurai city was the hottest place in the state at 40.6°C, followed by Madurai Airport at 40.4°C.

The IMD said the feeble trough along and off the TN coast in the lower tropospheric levels persists, favouring thunderstorm activity over the state during the next few days. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over the Nilgiris on July 30, extending to Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts on July 31 and August 1. Moderate rainfall is also likely across other Western Ghat districts during this period.