CM, ministers, MLAs must disclose assets every year: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PUDUCHERRY: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday called for a law making it mandatory for the chief minister, ministers and MLAs to disclose their assets on January 1 every year.

He also demanded amendments to the law to empower the Lokayukta to prosecute and secure punishment through special courts for those facing corruption charges.

Anbumani said this after releasing the shadow budget for 2026-27, the 24th annual shadow budget presented by the PMK.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said allegations relating to illegal sand mining, illegal mineral extraction, irregularities in government recruitment, and corruption in the awarding of contracts should each be registered as separate cases and investigated thoroughly.