Coimbatore district administration completes survey for airport approach road project

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district administration has completed a land survey for a 10.5-metre-wide access road facility along the Coimbatore Airport's new terminal campus, which was demanded by the residents and farmers of the surrounding areas, and the findings will be submitted to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).



"The process to mark the boundaries for the access road was completed on Monday. The survey report and a revised land map will be prepared by the official appointed by the administration. Meanwhile, the AAI is expected to give permission for the road work in writing in the coming days and work on the airport's boundary wall and access road is expected to resume simultaneously once the authority grants its approval," said a senior district official.

The land survey, triggered by farmer protests over a disputed road width, has led to a key step in the Coimbatore Airport expansion project. The construction of the airport's perimeter wall commenced on land already acquired. However, it was opposed by local farmers alleging that it cut off connectivity to the agricultural land on both sides of the perimeter walls. The protests brought construction to a standstill.

The protesters made clear that further construction would be permitted only if a 10.5-metre-wide access road was guaranteed. Acting on the district collector's directions, the administration has conducted an extensive survey to finalise the revised alignment.

The approach road between Avinashi Road and the airport's new terminal will have a 40-metre main road with two service roads on both sides. Then, for around 1,750 metres, the road will be laid for a width of 10.5 metres. Sources said that both road works will be carried out simultaneously.