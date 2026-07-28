Despite the import duty exemption, cotton yarn prices have started to rise again

TIRUPPUR: Even though the central government has temporarily waived the import duty on cotton, yarn prices have started to rise as a result of increasing demand. While spinning mills update yarn prices every week, they raised the price of cotton yarn by Rs 5 per kilogram on Monday. In particular, the price of 20s combed yarn has increased from Rs 304 to Rs 309 per kg.

K M Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA), said, "Even though the centre has temporarily waived the import duty on cotton, prices have not come under control. Earlier, as the prices of cotton and yarn continued to rise, a request was made to the central government on behalf of the industry. Consequently, it had announced at the end of May the waiver of import duties for the period from June to October. As a result, the prices of cotton and yarn began to fall. This provided temporary relief to knitwear manufacturers."

"However, cotton prices have started to rise again. The price of a candy (356kg) of cotton was Rs 63,000 on June 1, it has now risen to Rs 68,000. Domestic cotton consumption has increased over the past three months. As a result, domestic demand exceeds supply. Therefore, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has raised the price. Against this backdrop, the price of cotton yarn has also increased," he added.