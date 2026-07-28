DMK defends its Cauvery record, slams Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Asserting that the previous DMK government did not allow Karnataka to move even “an inch” towards constructing the Mekedatu dam, DMK former minister S Regupathy on Monday hit out at Minister Aadhav Arjuna for accusing the former government of failing to properly handle the issue before the Supreme Court.

“Those who focus on lotteries will not understand these issues. Aadhav Arjuna should consult a learned lawyer and understand what transpired in the Supreme Court case before making such statements,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Arjuna, Regupathy said he had entered politics only recently and alleged that his remarks stemmed from a lack of understanding of the legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan told reporters in Vellore that if Tamil Nadu directly negotiated with Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, it could weaken the authority of the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict. “If the Mekadatu dam is built, not even a drop of water will reach TN,” he said.