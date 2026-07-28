Europe firm to place order for Sivakasi crackers

CHENNAI: A leading European fireworks importer, with a turnover of Rs 6,000 crore, is preparing to place its first order with manufacturers in Sivakasi, according to a press note from the industries department.

The importer has indicated its readiness to place an initial order of approximately 50 export containers of fireworks, with the potential to significantly expand procurement over the coming years.

The development follows interventions by Industries Minister S Keerthana aimed at expanding overseas market access for the state’s fireworks industry. The export development comes against the backdrop of a fatal accident at a fireworks factory in Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi, prompting the state government to announce relief measures for affected families.

Keerthana extended condolences to the families of the deceasedand said the government would provide assistance to the affected families.