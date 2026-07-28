Exemption from NEET: VCK asks Tamil Nadu government to pass new Bill

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday urged the state government to pass a fresh Bill in the Assembly seeking exemption for the state from NEET. He also reiterated his party’s demand that the entrance examination be scrapped across the country.

Addressing a protest on the abolition of NEET organised by the VCK near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Thirumavalavan said the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan alone would not address the larger issues surrounding the examination. “NEET must be completely abolished,” he said.

Referring to a previous legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption from NEET, Thirumavalavan said the Bill had failed to receive the required assent. He said the new government should renew the state’s push for an exemption.

“The TVK government must pass a Bill seeking NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu in this Assembly session and send it to the Governor,” he said, adding that education should be brought under the State List.

The VCK leader also referred to the recent student protests over alleged examination irregularities, claiming that the agitation had forced the BJP-led union government to relent.

“The BJP used to say that it had no opponents. But today, it has been forced to bow down and accept the demands. This protest has marked the beginning of the BJP’s decline,” he said.