Farmers agree to Palar check dam after officials say height will be cut

MADURAI: A tense standoff over the proposed check dam across the Palar river near Pottalpatti ended on Monday after peace talks, with farmers agreeing to the construction of a 4.5-foot-high check dam from the proposed six-foot-high structure. They also withdrew their proposed road blockade on the Madurai-Chennai National Highway scheduled for July 30.

The meeting, held at the collectorate, was attended by representatives of villages from the affected region, officials from various departments and residents supporting the project.

The project was originally planned with a six-foot-high check dam. Farmers had demanded that the height be restricted to three feet, arguing that a taller structure would obstruct the natural flow of water to downstream areas.

Officials explained that reducing the height below 4.5 feet would significantly affect the project’s ability to recharge groundwater and achieve its intended benefits. Following the discussions, the farmers agreed to the revised height of 4.5 feet.

“We have accepted the revised height of 4.5 feet after officials explained the technical aspects and assured us that it would help recharge groundwater without adversely affecting downstream areas. Based on this understanding, we have decided to withdraw the proposed road blockade,” said N Senthil Kumar, organiser of the Federation of Palar River Irrigation Farmers Association.

Farmer leader N Arun of Kottampatti said the administration had addressed the farmers’ concerns by modifying the original proposal and that they would continue to monitor the implementation of the project.

The issue had triggered protests in recent weeks,with farmers alleging that the six-foot check dam at Soorapatti would benefit a private packaged drinking water plant at the cost of groundwater resources.

They claimed the structure would affect groundwater recharge in more than 500 villages across Madurai, Melur and Sivaganga, besides impeding the filling of nearly 600 lakes, tanks and ponds during the monsoon.