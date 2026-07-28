Illegal hoardings mushroom alongside Saibaba Colony flyover within days of opening, exposing civic apathy

COIMBATORE: With not even a full week passing since the Saibaba Colony flyover was opened to traffic, illegal advertisement hoardings have already sprung up atop buildings along the Mettupalayam Road stretch, exposing the negligence of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and District Road Safety Committee.

The unauthorised hoardings, erected in clear view of motorists using the flyover, have triggered criticism from social activists and commuters, who accused the civic body and road safety committee of turning a blind eye to blatant violations. With the Kavundampalayam flyover already plagued by illegal hoardings, commuters fear the Saibaba Colony flyover is fast heading in the same direction.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause and a member of the District Road Safety Committee, said the authorities had failed to prevent an issue that was both predictable and avoidable.

"Earlier, permissions for advertisement hoardings were issued by the district collector, who is also the head of the District Road Safety Committee. At that time, illegal hoardings were largely kept under check. However, after the powers were transferred to the local bodies, unauthorised hoardings have multiplied across the city. The power to regulate advertisement boards should be handed back to the district collector," he told TNIE.

He alleged that these illegal hoardings also violated the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) norms. "The guidelines clearly state that hoardings should be installed parallel to the road and not face motorists. There are no pedestrians on the flyover, so these hoardings are meant only to catch the attention of drivers. Such distractions on the bridges are dangerous and should have been removed the moment they appeared," he said.

Motorists questioned how the illegal structures could come up so quickly without the knowledge of the authorities.