Madras university to roll out one-year diploma course for Agniveers

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is set to introduce a one-year diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies for Agniveers at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC), Wellington, Nilgiris from the 2026-27 academic year.

The university had received a request from MRC to offer the course and accordingly the proposal was presented for approval in the university syndicate meeting on Monday.

“We had received the request from MRC in March and accordingly the board of studies in Defence and Strategic Studies discussed it in detail and also designed the course. As the syndicate has given its approval, we will roll out the course,” said Rita John, registrar of the university.

Varsity officials said Madras Regimental Centre, which functions under the Ministry of Defence, is one of the Indian army’s most decorated regiments and that the proposed diploma would formally recognise the academic and practical training undergone by Agniveers during their military service.

The board has recommended approval of the 40-credit programme. As per the recommendations, only Agniveers who have completed 10+2, 11+1 or an equivalent qualification will be eligible for admission. Applications will be scrutinised by the commandant and faculty of the MRC, with final approval from the head of the department of Defence and Strategic Studies, University of Madras.

The programme will be taught jointly by qualified instructional staff at the MRC and faculty members from the University’s department of Defence and Strategic Studies. Students will undergo examinations, submit a project and appear for a viva voce.

Examinations will be conducted at the MRC, while question papers and evaluation will be handled by experts nominated jointly by the university department and the MRC. The board has also proposed an annual inspection commission to verify results before the university issues mark sheets, provisional certificates and diploma certificates.