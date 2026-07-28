Maruthavallimedu residents seek proper road to ease uphill climb

VELLORE: The lush green ranges of the Jawadhu Hills welcome visitors travelling to Maruthavallimedu, a remote tribal hamlet atop the Alleri Hills in Anaicut taluk. But as the climb begins, the breathtaking view quickly gives way to danger. The narrow, rugged mud track, marked by sharp bends and protruding rocks, makes every journey uphill or downhill a risky affair.

The hamlet houses around 60 Malayali tribal families who have lived there for many generations. Most residents work as agricultural labourers around Kalangamedu, earning about Rs 150 a day.

During some months, many migrate to coffee plantations in Karnataka and Kerala to earn around Rs 600 a day. For many years, they have demanded that the 5-6 km mud road from Kalangamedu to Maruthavallimedu be levelled to make travel safer as riding a two-wheeler along the uneven path is no easy task. Women here say they often choose to walk long distances instead of risking riding pillion.

Facilities far away

Sixteen-year-old Ramya K dropped out of school because the daily commute became unbearable. Two years ago, she was studying at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Anaicut, over 12 km away. “I would leave home around 6 am and walk over 5 km downhill to catch a bus. By the time I reached school at around 11 am, attendance would have been taken. After school, I could return only by 9 or 10 pm,” she said. The commute left her with swelling in her legs and wheezing problems, forcing her to discontinue.