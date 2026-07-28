Office reshuffle in Namakkal Maaligai due to CMO shift

CHENNAI: Following the decision to relocate the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the offices of his secretaries to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, the Public Works Department (PWD) has ordered a major reshuffle of departments within the building.

According to a Government Order, various sections of the Information and Public Relations Department currently functioning on the 10th floor will be shifted to Kalaivanar Arangam in Chepauk.

The Tourism Department will move to the 9th floor, while sections of the Home Department will be relocated to the 7th and 8th floors. The Commercial Taxes Department will function from the 5th floor.

The reorganisation also affects common facilities. Dining halls on the 1st, 5th, 7th and 8th floors have been earmarked for departmental use, with employees directed to use those on the 2nd, 4th, 6th and 9th floors. Conference halls on the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 8th floors have similarly been reserved, with officials asked to use the remaining halls.