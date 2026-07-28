Omicron RF.5 detected in all 20 Covid positive samples sent from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: All 20 Covid-19 positive samples sent from the state for genome sequencing between January and May this year have turned out to be the Omicron RF.5 sub-lineage, the health department said. The officials, however, said the variant is not virulent and there is no reason to panic. Tamil Nadu currently has 15 active Covid-19 cases.

“All the 20 samples tested at NIV, Pune, have turned out to be RF.5. It is not a virulent virus, so people do not have to panic,” said director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr A Somasundaram.

He asked the people to wash their hands regularly and wear a mask in crowded places if unwell. Those at higher risk, people above 65 years of age, pregnant women, and patients with kidney disease, cancer or weak immunity, should avoid large gatherings, he said.

The state now tests only high-risk individuals and pre-operative patients for Covid-19, Somasundaram said. Usual surveillance is being continued under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, along with tests for pre-op patients and those with refractory acute respiratory illness.