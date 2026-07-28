Outer Ring Road project in Dharmapuri could be delayed

DHARMAPURI: To reduce traffic congestion across Dharmapuri and improve connectivity with various parts of the district, the Outer Ring Road (ORR)project was announced in 2021. However, due to construction of the NHAI project on NH 44 along the Salem-Dharmapuri Road and the NH 844 project along the Adhiyamankottai project, the ORR project could be delayed.

The Outer Ring Road project was one of the key demands of the people, due to the increasing traffic constraints in the district. To bypass these traffic constraints a 24-metre-wide ORR project was announced, connecting Nallampalli, Seshampatti, Laligam, Venkatampatti, Ettimarthupatti, Annasagaram, Rajapettai and other areas. To study the need for the project `70 lakh was sanctioned. However, now the project could be delayed, due to other road projects being undertaken by the NHAI.

Speaking to TNIE, S Nethaji from Dharmapuri, a truck driver, said, "At present any vehicle coming from Salem, must make its way to Dharmapuri before branching off to Harur or Krishnagiri. In the roads around Dharmapuri, traffic constraints are severe, like on NH 44 and the state highway. The ORR road could ease traffic congestions."