Outer Ring Road project in Dharmapuri could be delayed

DHARMAPURI: To reduce traffic congestion across Dharmapuri and improve connectivity with various parts of the district, the Outer Ring Road (ORR)project was announced in 2021. However, due to construction of the NHAI project on NH 44 along the Salem-Dharmapuri Road and the NH 844 project along the Adhiyamankottai project, the ORR project could be delayed.
The Outer Ring Road project was one of the key demands of the people, due to the increasing traffic constraints in the district. To bypass these traffic constraints a 24-metre-wide ORR project was announced, connecting Nallampalli, Seshampatti, Laligam, Venkatampatti, Ettimarthupatti, Annasagaram, Rajapettai and other areas. To study the need for the project `70 lakh was sanctioned. However, now the project could be delayed, due to other road projects being undertaken by the NHAI.
Speaking to TNIE, S Nethaji from Dharmapuri, a truck driver, said, "At present any vehicle coming from Salem, must make its way to Dharmapuri before branching off to Harur or Krishnagiri. In the roads around Dharmapuri, traffic constraints are severe, like on NH 44 and the state highway. The ORR road could ease traffic congestions."
Another resident, N Jayakumar, said, "With the Dharmapuri municipality planning to expand its borders and the foundational work for the SIPCOT industrial park nearly complete, the ORR could be the crucial infrastructure boost needed for improving the industrial potential of the district. But since the proposal had been sent, there has been no further announcement on the project."
However, when TNIE reached out to officials of the state highways department, they said, "At this time, the ORR project would be difficult to implement. The project was proposed as a solution to the traffic issues. But if the project is announced now, it will add to the traffic problems because the NH 44 and NH 844 road works, specifically in the Thoppur, Gundalapatti and other areas, are under way.
Hence, right now, these two projects would need to be completed before we can consider the ORR project or traffic would come to a standstill. While there has been no announcement on the project, it is not an immediate need."