Over 50 MMI cadres held during protest over Coimbatore Metro Rail project rejection

COIMBATORE: Over 50 members of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI), led by its coordinator Eashwaran, were detained by city police on Monday after they staged a protest outside the income tax department's headquarters in Race Course, condemning the union government for 'rejecting' the Coimbatore Metro Rail project for the second time.

The protesters assembled in front of the I-T office carrying placards criticising the centre and demanding immediate approval of the long-pending Metro Rail project. Raising slogans, they claimed that Coimbatore, one of Tamil Nadu's fastest-growing industrial and educational hubs, urgently requires a metro rail system to tackle its increasing traffic congestion.

The demonstrators also accused the central government of neglecting infrastructure projects in TN while utilising tax revenues generated from the state for developmental works in northern states. They accused the BJP-led centre of repeatedly refusing to clear the Metro Rail project, stated that it reflected its discrimination against TN.

The cadre, during the demonstration, attempted to march towards I-T office. Police personnel, who had been deployed in large numbers anticipating the protest, erected barricades and prevented the group from proceeding further. A brief scuffle ensued as some protesters tried to breach the barricades.

Polcie subsequently detained Eashwaran and over 50 MMI functionaries and volunteers for participating in an unauthorised protest. They were taken away in police vehicles.