Revealing foetus sex: Tamil Nadu health dept summons TN YouTuber

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services summoned YouTuber Irfan Mohammed and I Jagannath from Tiruvannamalai, who filed a petition in the Madras High Court to conduct a proper inquiry in an incident where the Irfan revealed the sex of a foetus through his YouTube channel two years ago.

On May 19, 2024, the YouTuber on his channel ‘Irfan View’ posted a video in which he said he came to know about the sex of his unborn child through scan when he went to Dubai with his pregnant wife. He recorded the act in Dubai. He came to Chennai and revealed it to his family and friends and posted the video on the channel which was viewed and shared by thousands across the world.

After DMS issued a show cause notice, Irfan removed the video. The then DMS closed the case after Irfan tendered an apology for violating Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques, Act 1994.Friday’s inquiry was based on the HC order for a recent petition filed by Jagannath, asking for a detailed inquiry in the case pertaining to the year 2024.