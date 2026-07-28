SC boy attacked by dominant caste classmate in Tirunelveli govt school

TIRUNELVELI: A class 12 student belonging to a Scheduled Caste community was attacked by his dominant-caste classmate allegedly in a caste-based dispute in a government school at Moolakaraipatti near Nanguneri on Monday. The injured boy has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. He is out of danger, the police said.

Speaking to reporters, the boy’s father Velandi told media persons that his son had told the teachers about the prevalence of caste-related issues in the school. “On Monday, the dominant caste boy attacked my son with a log when he was drinking water and escaped from the school premises,” Velandi said.

Further, the boy’s uncle Murugan alleged he shifted his children from the Moolakaraipatti school to a private institution due to caste-based issues. He demanded the headmaster of the Moolakaraipatti government school take steps to put an end to the caste issues in his school.

SP Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri said the injured boy is out of danger.

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer, Tirunelveli, M Sivakumar, said only police inquiry would reveal the reason behind the clash.