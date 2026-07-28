Tamil Nadu forms panel to boost revenue, tax collection

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a high-level revenue augmentation committee, headed by noted economist and former deputy chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, to recommend measures to strengthen revenue mobilisation and improve tax administration. The committee will submit its reports and recommendations within three months.

Economist Dr KP Krishnan, tax policy expert Arbind Modi, former CBEC Chairman Najib Shah (retd), Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary MA Siddique, and director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies Dr M Suresh Babu are the other members of the committee.

A GO dated July 24 said the government’s decision to set up the panel follows the findings of the White Paper on Fiscal Management of Tamil Nadu, released in June 2026, which observed that the state’s decline in own-tax revenue was largely due to administrative shortcomings, leakages and corruption, rather than an economic slowdown.

According to the White Paper, Tamil Nadu’s own-tax revenue-to-GSDP ratio declined to 5.45% in 2025-26, the lowest in two decades.