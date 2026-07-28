Tamil Nadu man accused of attacking minor found dead, police say 28-year-old killed self

CUDDALORE: A 28-year-old man, who was accused of attacking a class 11 girl after she refused his romantic advances and had been absconding, was found dead on Sunday night. Police said the deceased, S Ayyappan (28), had died by suicide.

According to the police, Ayyappan came into contact with the 16-year-old girl, a resident of Keelamoongiladi village, while carrying out electrical work at her house. He had allegedly been pursuing her for the past two years, but she had refused to speak to him.

The police said that Ayyappan went to the girl’s house on Sunday after learning that she was alone and allegedly insisted that she accept his proposal. “When she refused, he attacked her with a small knife he had concealed and slit her throat before fleeing the spot,” a police officer said.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the house, rescued the girl and shifted her to the Government Medical College Hospital. Officials and police sources said on Monday evening that the girl was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit and was in a stable condition.

On Sunday night, Ayyappan was found dead in a field behind the Government Arts College campus.On receiving information, the Chidambaram Taluk police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital, Chidambaram, for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is under way.

(Help for those with suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)