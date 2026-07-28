Tiruchy ITI cluster among 6 in Tamil Nadu chosen for PM-SETU scheme

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Industrial Training Institute (ITI) cluster, comprising one Hub ITI and four Spoke ITIs, has been selected for upgradation under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.



Replying to a question raised by DMK Perambalur MP Arun Nehru in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for skill development and entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said Tamil Nadu has identified 30 government ITIs, comprising six Hub ITIs and 24 Spoke ITIs across six clusters under the PM-SETU scheme. However, no ITI from Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency has been identified under the scheme.



He also informed the House that no proposal or Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) from the state is pending before the National Steering Committee and, consequently, no funds have been released for upgradation of ITIs in the constituency.



In the Tiruchy cluster, Government ITI, Tiruchy (Thiruverumbur) has been identified as the Hub ITI, while Government ITIs in Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Pullambadi and Viralimalai have been selected as Spoke ITIs. The selected institutes will be upgraded with smart classrooms, modern laboratories, digital learning content, advanced machinery and equipment, besides introducing industry-aligned long-term and short-term courses in emerging sectors.



The PM-SETU scheme aims to improve the quality and relevance of vocational training by modernising infrastructure and equipment, introducing industry-aligned curricula and strengthening industry linkages for better employment outcomes. Overall, the scheme envisages the upgradation of 1,000 government ITIs across the country through a Hub-and-Spoke model, along with capacity augmentation of five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs).