Transportation of rough stones out of Tamil Nadu banned

CHENNAI: The state government has imposed a three-month ban on the transportation of rough stone and its aggregates to other states. The ban, which came into effect from Monday, does not apply to the Union Territory of Puducherry. The government has directed district administrations and the police to take stringent action against those violating the order.

In the order, Director of Geology and Mining T Prabhushankar said the current production of rough stone and aggregates from operational quarries in the state is insufficient to meet the growing domestic demand driven by infrastructure, housing, and industrial projects.

“The large-scale transportation of construction aggregates to neighbouring states further constrains the availability of these materials, creating an artificial supply-demand imbalance and driving up prices of construction materials, which ultimately affects public and private development projects within the state,” he said.

He noted that rough stone is not a scarce mineral in neighbouring states of Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. “The huge supply-demand gap fuels unscientific and illegal quarrying, storage and transportation of stone and aggregates, leading to excessive mining beyond permitted depths in most cases and posing a serious threat to the state’s environment and ecology,” the director added.