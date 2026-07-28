TVK MLAs, Coimbatore district secretaries spar over post, await clarity from high command

COIMBATORE: The ‘cold war’ between MLAs and district secretaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) escalated to a new level in Coimbatore district, as core functionaries who have been with the party since its ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ days allege that some MLAs who won seats through influence and have no grassroots connect are now trying to take over the district secretary posts. Meanwhile, district secretaries who were denied tickets are fighting to retain their positions.

After ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ evolved into the TVK, separate district secretaries were appointed for city and suburban areas in every district. In Coimbatore, a total of five district secretaries — K Vignesh (Coimbatore South), V Sampath Kumar (City), B Rajkumar (Suburban North), S Babu (Suburban East) and S Yuvaraj (Coimbatore East) — were appointed and all of them expected to get a seat to contest the 2026 Assembly elections.

However, only Vignesh and Sampath Kumar were given tickets while eight other MLA candidates were new entrants. Of the 10 constituencies, six TVK candidates including Vignesh and Sampath Kumar won and they got ministerial berths.

The other district secretaries remained in their previous posts. Now, party functionaries say newcomers who joined the party and won as MLAs are targeting the district secretary posts as well.

A senior functionary said, "Because of the arrival of newcomers, district secretaries who worked for many years were upset that they did not get a chance to contest in the election.

Now, there is a situation where even those posts are being taken away by the MLAs. The party leadership should not encourage such moves that push district secretaries away."