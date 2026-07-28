TVK MLAs, Coimbatore district secretaries spar over post, await clarity from high command

COIMBATORE: The ‘cold war’ between MLAs and district secretaries of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) escalated to a new level in Coimbatore district, as core functionaries who have been with the party since its ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ days allege that some MLAs who won seats through influence and have no grassroots connect are now trying to take over the district secretary posts. Meanwhile, district secretaries who were denied tickets are fighting to retain their positions.
After ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ evolved into the TVK, separate district secretaries were appointed for city and suburban areas in every district. In Coimbatore, a total of five district secretaries — K Vignesh (Coimbatore South), V Sampath Kumar (City), B Rajkumar (Suburban North), S Babu (Suburban East) and S Yuvaraj (Coimbatore East) — were appointed and all of them expected to get a seat to contest the 2026 Assembly elections.
However, only Vignesh and Sampath Kumar were given tickets while eight other MLA candidates were new entrants. Of the 10 constituencies, six TVK candidates including Vignesh and Sampath Kumar won and they got ministerial berths.
The other district secretaries remained in their previous posts. Now, party functionaries say newcomers who joined the party and won as MLAs are targeting the district secretary posts as well.
A senior functionary said, "Because of the arrival of newcomers, district secretaries who worked for many years were upset that they did not get a chance to contest in the election.
Now, there is a situation where even those posts are being taken away by the MLAs. The party leadership should not encourage such moves that push district secretaries away."
Citing an example, he pointed to Coimbatore Suburban East. “There is confusion over who is the district secretary — the one who was appointed by the party or Sulur MLA NM Sukumar. This problem exists in many districts across the state. The party leadership should take a proper decision," he added.
"In every ruling party, the district secretary is considered to be on the level of a minister in the party as it is a huge responsibility. This high status becomes a problem for MLAs, particularly new entrants. Even after becoming MLA, they are trying to grab the district secretary post. While we are already frustrated about not getting tickets to contest the Assembly election, we are now struggling to retain our post,” said a district secretary.
When asked, Sulur MLA Sukumar said, "The party leadership has announced that the MLAs of the respective constituencies are the district secretaries of that area.
They have recognised us as district secretaries. Only in Assembly constituencies where the party lost will the existing district secretaries will continue. In constituencies that we won, the MLA is the district secretary because we have more responsibility to work for the next elections."
However, Coimbatore Suburban East district secretary S Babu denied such announcements by the party high command.
Another TVK MLA (a new entrant) said on condition of anonymity that while it was suggested that MLAs be made district secretaries during a discussion with the party high command, no decision was taken on it.
With both sides staking claim, party cadres in many districts are waiting for clarity from the high command to settle the turf war.