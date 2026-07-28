Two die in separate road accidents in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: A 48-year-old power loom weaver and a 72-year-old farmer were killed in separate road accidents in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

In the first incident, Rajini (48), a resident of Pothadoorpet, was returning from a family function near Arakkonam on his motorcycle around midnight.

He was found later lying near a school on the Tiruttani-Pothadoorpet State Highway with multiple injuries by passersby who alerted the Tiruttani police, who shifted the body to the Tiruttani GH. Police suspect Rajini’s motorcycle was collided into and are examining CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.

In another incident, Ponnusamy (72), a farmer from Lakshmapuram village near Tiruttani, was crossing the Tiruttani-Thiruvallur National Highway on Sunday morning when a speeding Toyota Innova hit him, said police.